How New Technologies Are Shaping The Job Market

As industries embrace digital transformation, new-age technologies like AI, ML, and data science are revolutionizing the job market. These advancements are not only opening doors to fresh opportunities but are also reshaping traditional roles. In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Krishna Vij, Vice President, TeamLease Digital, discusses how IT firms are aligning their hiring strategies with these trends, the skill gaps fresh graduates must address, and the projected campus placement trends for 2025.

Q1. How are new-age technologies opening up new job roles and transforming the existing ones?

IT services organizations are increasingly focusing on hiring talent with expertise in new age technologies such as AI, ML, and data science to support their digital transformation initiatives. These organizations are not only looking for technical proficiency but also emphasize the importance of soft skills like problem-solving and effective communication in candidates.With the growing demand for digital transformation, IT services firms are expected to increase their fresher hiring by 20-25% in the upcoming fiscal year, reflecting a positive trend in the job market.

Q2. What are the upcoming fresher hiring trends?

Top IT companies expected to increase fresher hiring by 20-25% in the upcoming fiscal year due to a growing demand for new age technologies such as AI, ML, and data science. The hiring surge is expected to be driven by a robust order book and a need for fresh talent to support digital transformation initiatives across various sectors. Companies are likely to adopt a multi-dimensional approach in their hiring process, focusing not only on technical skills but also on soft skills and problem-solving abilities of candidates. Companies like TCS, Capgemini, Wipro, and Cognizant have announced large fresher hiring numbers

Q3. What are the key challenges faced by fresh engineering graduates in securing their first job, and how can these be addressed?

Skill gap between curriculum and industry requirements persists. Thus, freshers are advised to upskill through online programs, certifications, and internships. In addition, soft skill refinement is crucial for freshers as it enhances their employability by enabling effective communication and collaboration in the workplace. It helps them develop problem-solving abilities, adaptability, and critical thinking, which are essential in dynamic work environments. Employers increasingly value soft skills alongside technical knowledge, as they contribute to a positive work culture and improve team dynamics.

Q4. Why is upskilling crucial for students to have an additional edge and add to their employability?

Upskilling helps bridge the skill gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements, making candidates more competitive in the job market. Employers increasingly seek candidates with practical experience and relevant certifications, which can be obtained through upskilling programs. Investing in upskilling not only enhances technical skills but also improves soft skills, such as problem-solving and communication, which are crucial for successful job placements.

Q5. What are the anticipated campus placement trends for 2025?

The upcoming year is expected to witness the deployment of 1 to 1.2 lakh candidates through campus placements, with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) leading the charge by offering significantly higher salaries. GCCs are outpacing traditional IT services firms, providing 25-30% higher compensation for roles in niche segments. This salary premium reflects the demand for specialized skills in emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and data science. By offering competitive packages, GCCs aim to attract top-tier talent, ensuring a skilled workforce that drives innovation and transformation across their organizations.