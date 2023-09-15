How Online Platforms Like OdinSchool Are Democratizing Education: Shruti Jayakumar, Director, OdinSchool

India is a country with a population of over 1.3 billion, and education has always been a challenge due to the vastness of the country and the diversity of its people. Education has long been considered the cornerstone of personal and societal development. However, in the earlier days, access to quality education was unequal. Traditional educational systems are flexible for individuals living in urban areas who can afford expensive tuition fees and usually have easy access to qualitative educational institutions. However, this was a benefit that people living in smaller towns and villages did not have access to. This inequality in access to education has led to the division of knowledge. Fortunately, online upskilling platforms like Odin School are changing the education landscape by democratizing access to learning opportunities.



Ways online learning platforms are democratizing education.

One of the most significant contributions of online platforms to education is the increased accessibility to quality learning. These platforms made it easy to access the resources regardless of geographical location, socioeconomic background, or physical disabilities. Learners can access a wealth of educational content through the Internet anywhere.

Conversely, technical talks, webinars, workshops and classes provide a wide range of subjects and expertise levels, allowing learners to choose what suits their needs. Hence, a student from a small village is now open to the same opportunities as a student enrolled at top universities.

Bridging the skill gap:

Many online upskilling platforms like OdinSchool address and bridge the skill gap by providing access to specialized and most in-demand skills and knowledge. These platforms offer courses and certifications like Data Science, Web Development, and Digital Marketing. This allows individuals to acquire relevant skills, thus bridging the gap between education and industry needs.

Unlike traditional systems, online platforms provide various learning resources through live classes, recorded lectures, quizzes, workshops, technical talks, and many more, allowing learners to choose the learning style that suits them best. These platforms made it easier to track the student’s progress with instant feedback and guidance. Some even provide career services and support that help learners in their professional growth. They help you to explore more learning opportunities.

An Indian Scientist, Anant Agarwal once said, “There is a huge value in learning with instant feedback”. This is why many online learning platforms come with instant feedback systems. Instant feedback helps learners to track their understanding of the course during their learning or upskilling journey. Hence, they can customize their learning formats.

Why online learning systems are far better than traditional learning programs?

Online learning platforms are often more cost-effective than traditional ones as they eliminate various expenses associated with in-person education. Students can benefit from reduced tuition, textbook, and library fees as online programs don't require physical facilities. Moreover, online education providers often offer scholarships and discounts, reducing the financial burden of pursuing education.

Online learning allows flexibility and convenience, making it ideal for individuals who have busy schedules, work commitments, or family responsibilities. This flexibility empowers working professionals, parents, and people with disabilities to pursue education without disrupting their daily routines.

Life-long reach learning and global reach:

Staying updated with the latest knowledge and skills is essential in a rapidly changing world. Online platforms make it easy for individuals to engage in continuous learning, and connecting with them helps you stay updated with the trends and technologies. Online education has a global reach that goes beyond geographical and cultural boundaries. Learners from all walks of life can connect and collaborate with peers from different countries and backgrounds, enriching their learning experiences.

As new generations increasingly seek in-demand skills, the importance of finding the right online learning platforms cannot be overstated. These platforms not only benefit learners by offering flexible, affordable, and accessible learning pathways but also provide opportunities for educators to become pillars of their learners' careers. Thus, educators can share valuable knowledge and insights by expanding their presence in the Edtech sector.

Online upskilling platforms are reshaping education by providing high-quality and accessible learning opportunities. From students to seasoned industry professionals, these platforms democratise education, ensuring that knowledge knows no bounds in today's interconnected world. As we advance, online learning platforms will evolve to come with models that can be customized with unique learning pathways that are more aligned to individual learning styles, affordable, accessible, and flexible, thereby bringing about the democratization of education in its truest form.