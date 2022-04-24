How to prepare for CUET exam 2022

The CUET (Common University Entrance Test) has been a prodigious shift in the direction of removal of the effects of the disparities in the allocation of marks by different examination boards across the nation.

The test aims to provide a 'level playing field' to students from different sections of society and diverse regions allowing them to pursue higher education from the university of their choice.

CUET (UG) 2022 will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the participating universities across the country, for the academic session 2022-2023.

It is a single entrance test for admission to Central Universities and other participating institutions which will be admitting the candidates to their undergraduate courses (like BSc, Integrated MSc, BA etc.) for the academic year 2022-2023 based on marks/NTA (National Testing Agency) Score secured by them in this test.

This means that students intending to take admission into various undergraduate courses in CUET participating universities should appear for the CUET, the score from which will be used by the respective universities to create the merit list of students intending to take admission in their courses.

Notably, this test (formerly called CUCET - Central Universities Common Entrance Test) advocated under the National Education Policy 2020, is not a new concept. It was first conducted for admission to 7 central universities for 1,500 seats in undergraduate, postgraduate and integrated courses in 2010.

From the academic year 2022-2023 many universities have come under the purview of CUET. Some of the notable universities are University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Ambedkar University, Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University and University of Allahabad.

Every student who is aspiring to appear in CUET (UG) needs to understand the pattern of CUET first.

Unlike other professional courses entrance examinations (Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Common Entrance Tests etc.), CUET features some complexity in its modus operandi itself.

A total of 61 subject tests are to be covered through CUET.

Pattern of CUET

The CUET exam will be conducted in CBT online mode and will be divided into three sections which are further divided into sub sections. There will be single correct MCQs and negative marking as well. The questions for section I (language) will also be based on reading comprehension.

For each correct answer, the student will be awarded 5 marks and for each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted from the score of that subject.

For choosing languages from Section IA and IB and domain specific subjects from Section II and General Test under Section III, the candidate must refer to the requirements of his/her intended university for his/her intended course.

The syllabus of the subjects in section II is based on Class 12 NCERT curriculum. The exam shall be conducted in two slots, say slot 1 of 3 hours and 15 minutes and slot 2 of 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Tips on how to score better

1. Identify the courses and universities of choice

As CUET has appeared in a completely new avatar, several students may feel lost and confused amid the extensive information available everywhere. Students must begin by understanding the pattern of the exam thoroughly along with the syllabus as well.

Identify the choice of courses in various universities in which s/he wishes to take admission and pursue higher education.

Carefully note the eligibility criteria of those courses and also the section/subject tests for which a score of CUET is required to become eligible to participate in counseling for those courses.

For example, in the University of Delhi, to seek admission in BSc (Hons) botany, the student must appear for physics, chemistry and biology in section II of CUET and attain at least 30 per cent qualifying marks in any language mentioned in Section IA.

This strategy will help channelise energies in effective and efficient preparation of CUET. CUET, being a national level examination, is bound to be laced with stuff competition among the students. However, a thorough analysis of the exam pattern and syllabus can help you crack the code.

2. Less is more

The syllabus of CUET is clearly defined and mentioned by the National Testing Agency and is also available on the official CUET website. Students should stick to the mentioned syllabus and not get deviated by the large volume of subject study material available in the market.

A targeted study material specifically designed for the CUET should be referred to. For domain specific subjects, Class 12 NCERT syllabus is well prescribed, so students should stick to that and prepare well.

Students appearing for Class 12 examination this year would have an additional advantage as the same syllabus will be followed for CUET as well. However understanding the concepts of NCERT and applying those to solve the multiple choice questions shall be the key to success.

3. Practice makes perfect

Solving mock tests on the actual CUET pattern can help students understand the examination pattern and its nuances. Practicing such tests will also help in effective time management during the actual examination. After each test, students should analyse and identify the topics in which s/he lags and then subsequently strengthen them.

Study plan

Post the Class 12 board examination; students will have maximum 30 days to appear for the CUET.

A judicious planning of 30 days will help students preparing well for CUET in this short span of time. It suggested to divide the syllabus in small chunks and make a target to achieve those in every 2-3 days eventually covering the entire syllabus at least 5-7 days before the exam date.

Devise an effective revision strategy for last 7 days to make sure that you are well prepared before entering the examination hall. The key to scoring good marks in CUET lies in identifying target courses and then effectively strategising the preparation to achieve the desired goal.

(The author is the national academic director, medical-Aakash BYJU'S)