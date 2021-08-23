Huge opportunities to invest in India says Abhilash Misra

Hyderabad: "India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. There are huge opportunities for investment in the stock market, resulting in capital formation and national building," said Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy.

He was the key-note speaker in the inaugural of a two-day virtual workshop on 'Investing in Stock Markets – Latest trends' jointly organised by GITAM Hyderabad Business School and NSE Academy on Friday.

"A systematic Investment Plan is a strategy used to invest regularly, typically in equity mutual funds, without bothering about the prevailing market conditions," he advised. While briefing about NSE, he said that it is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation.

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, said, "Public investment is one of the important components in the development of a company, it indirectly helps to the growth of economy and increase in employment. He highlighted the risk factors and advised to see the reputation of a company and nature of the business before investing." Never invest all your money in a single company, he cautioned.

Prof Y Gouthama Rao, Dean, Management, said, one should be prudent on investing in stocks. "Investment should consider both capital gains and dividends. Investment should not be based on emotions, but on the fundamentals of the company."

Prof B Karunakar, director, GHBS, said, the guiding principle to invest money is the risk-taking capacity. He sincerely advised "Don't borrow the money to invest in the stock market and don't leverage and think long term."

The event was anchored by MBA student Sayani Sarkar. Coordinator Prof. R Radhika welcomed. Prof. M Jayasree proposed a vote of thanks. M Jeyaprakash, Venugopal Rajamanuri, and M Aravind are eminent speakers from the academy.