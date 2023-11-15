Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Job fair tomorrow
Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organization, Deccan Blasters, is to hold ‘City Job Fair’ at Khaja Mansion Function hall, Masab Tank, on November 16. Companies from various segments will participate in the fair and search for desired candidates.
The fair will be held from 8 am to 2pm for unemployed youth irrespective of caste, community or religion. Everyone will get opportunity to show skills and get spot offer letters, if selected.
Engineer Mannan Khan, founder, Deccan Blasters, said several jobless and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city; it is the best job mela to get jobs. “Till now more than 13,000 youth were placed with jobs,”
Unemployed youth can immensely benefit from the fair. Qualification of candidates should be: minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience. Interviews will be conducted at the venue, he said.
Direct interview in 60 companies for jobs include IT, bank, logistics, software, medical, automobile, digital marketing, drivers, accounts among other jobs.
Entry to the fair is free;it is associated with Key Cube Technologies. For details interested can contact 8374315052.