Hyderabad: Telangana Job Fair on Saturday

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters will be holding ‘Telangana Job Fair’ at Khaja Mansion Function hall in Masab Tank on May 27, Saturday. Companies from various segments will participate in this job fair and will search for desired candidates.

The Job mela will be held from 8 am to 2pm for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills.

Engineer Mannan Khan founder Deccan Blasters said that several jobless and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city and it is the best job mela to get jobs. “Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 10,000 youth were placed with jobs,” he added.

The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair. Qualification of candidates should be minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience, the interviews will be conducted at the venue, he said. Entry to the fair is free for the Job mela and it is supported by Hitex Infra Projects. For further details, those interested can contact on 8374315052.