SS Rajamouli clarifies major doubt about ‘Varanasi’

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, celebrated for blockbusters like Baahubali, Eega, and RRR, is currently working on his ambitious next project Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. Mounted on a massive scale and budget, the film has already completed over 50% of its shoot, with production expected to wrap by July 2026.

In a recent interaction with international media platform Collider, Rajamouli addressed circulating speculations about the film’s genre and antagonist. Putting rumours to rest, the director clarified that Varanasi is not a science-fiction film, but a powerful blend of mythological and fantasy elements. He also spoke about the antagonist, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, describing the character as extremely intense and impactful, with strength conveyed largely through expressions and screen presence rather than action alone. Rajamouli further confirmed that the character has no sci-fi connection, adding that the wheelchair seen in visuals has strong story relevance, though he refrained from revealing further plot details to maintain suspense.

The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 7, 2027, in multiple languages, and is being specially designed for an IMAX theatrical experience. The star-studded cast also includes Priyanka Chopra in a key role, along with Prakash Raj and R. Madhavan in important characters.

Produced by KL Narayana under the Sri Durga Arts banner, with SS Karthikeya associated as producer, the film’s music is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani. With its scale, cast, and visionary storytelling, Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years.