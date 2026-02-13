NLC India Limited Becomes First CPSU In India To Receive IPMA Delta Certification

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) in India to receive the prestigious IPMA Delta Competence Class 3 “Standardised” Certification. The certification was conferred on NLCIL today, on 13 February 2026 at the IPMA Global Project Professional Forum (PPF) 2026 held at Mahabalipuram, Chennai.

The award was presented by Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLC India Limited in the presence of the company’s Directors and distinguished international dignitaries.

Themed “Co-creating a Global Transformation through Project Management – Embracing AI, Innovation and Sustainability”, the two-day global forum was organised under the aegis of the International Project Management Association (IPMA). The event brought together eminent project professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the world to deliberate on emerging trends in project, programme, and portfolio management.

The inaugural session was graced by Honourable Minister of IT & Digital Services, Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan; Padma Bhushan awardee Shri N. Ram of The Hindu; Mladen Vukomanovic, President of IPMA; Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, President, IPMA India President and Vladimir Obradovic, Vice President (Finance & Operations), IPMA, among other distinguished dignitaries.

In his inaugural address, the Hon’ble Minister emphasized that execution capability is often the weakest link in projects and highlighted the importance of structured governance and professional competence. He spoke about the growing relevance of digital twins, the necessity of digital transformation as the first step toward growth, and the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence underscoring that while AI presents transformative opportunities, its risks must be responsibly managed.

Receiving the IPMA Delta Certification, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli described the moment as one of profound honour and pride for NLCIL. He stated that being the first CPSU in India to receive this globally benchmarked certification is a recognition of the company’s systematic approach to project execution and institutionalised governance practices.

The CMD dedicated the certification to the entire NLCIL family for their tireless efforts, professional discipline, and commitment to excellence. He also paid tribute to the contributions of former employees over the past six decades, whose engineering capability, organisational values, and execution strength laid the foundation for this international recognition.

The IPMA Delta Certification is a comprehensive organisational assessment that evaluates leadership commitment, governance systems, organisational culture, project processes, and individual competence. It recognises excellence in orchestrating project execution and the ability to deliver value not only in terms of financial performance but also in societal impact.

NLC India Limited was commended for its structured project management framework, leadership-driven professionalism, alignment with international standards, functioning Project Management Office (PMO), and a growing base of IPMA-certified professionals. The certification reflects the organisation’s competence in managing complex portfolios that span renewable energy, conventional power transition, mining modernisation, and community development initiatives.

In addition to the IPMA Delta Certification, NLC India Limited was also conferred with the PMA Leadership Excellence Award in recognition of its exemplary leadership in steering business operations with strategic vision, operational discipline, and a strong commitment to sustainable infrastructure development. The award acknowledges the leadership’s integrated and forward-looking approach to governance, performance excellence, and responsible growth, further reinforcing NLCIL’s position as a benchmark public sector enterprise delivering long-term value to stakeholders and society at large.

The forum served as a vibrant platform for global networking, knowledge exchange, and sharing of best practices in project governance. Discussions centred on sustainability, innovation, AI integration, and evolving methodologies necessary to manage increasing project complexity in a geopolitically dynamic and technologically accelerated world.

With this certification, NLC India Limited further strengthens its position as a benchmark public sector enterprise in project execution excellence, governance maturity, and sustainable value creation. The recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing global standards in project, programme, and portfolio management while contributing meaningfully to India’s economic and societal development.