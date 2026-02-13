United Breweries Limited launches ‘Project Jal Shakti’, a CSR project in Telangana

United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company, has inaugurated Project Jal Shakti, a flagship CSR initiative in Sangareddy district, Telangana. Implemented in partnership with BharatCares, the project aims to promote sustainable agriculture, improve groundwater recharge and enhance biodiversity. As part of the initiative, two renewable energy-powered Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been established to support farmers and local communities.

The initiative covers Malkapur, Kothlapur, Guntapalley, Gopulapuram, Haridaspur and Malepally gram panchayats. Through the CoEs, UBL and BharatCares, will support farmers by promoting sustainable agricultural practices and provide training on soil and water conservation to help improve crop productivity. The centres are equipped with automatic weather stations that provide real-time weather data, as well as soil testing laboratories to enable informed and efficient agricultural practices.

To strengthen local water security, the project includes the development of a new check dam, the rejuvenation of an existing check dam and the deepening and widening of three irrigation channels. In addition, over 1,200 native saplings are being planted to support ecosystem restoration.

The inaugural event was attended by Geetu Gidwani Verma (CSR & ESG Committee Chairperson, UBL), Yolanda Talamo (CSR & ESG Committee Member, UBL), Garima Singh (Chief Corporate Affairs, UBL), Bhomik Shah (Trustee, BharatCares) and Pentani Praveen Kumar (Sarpanch, Kothlapur Gram Panchayat), who appreciated the collaborative approach of the project.

Speaking about the initiative, Garima Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, United Breweries Limited, said:

“Project Jal Shakti reflects our long-term efforts towards sustainable agriculture and water stewardship in the communities we operate in. By combining farmer capacity building, water conservation infrastructure, agroforestry and the Centres of Excellence, we are working towards building resilient livelihoods while restoring local ecosystems. Partnerships like these enable scalable and lasting impact for communities.”

Bhomik Shah, Trustee, BharatCares added:

“Through the project, we are working closely with communities to promote sustainable farming practices and improve water availability. The CoEs will play a critical role in building long-term resilience for farmers in the region.”