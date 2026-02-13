ICAR–IIMR and Gourmet Popcornica Collaboration Paves the Way for an Aatmanirbhar Popcorn Maize Ecosystem

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR), in collaboration with Gourmet Popcornica Private Limited, India’s largest popcorn company, is witnessing the successful outcomes of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening India’s popcorn maize value chain, enhancing farmer incomes, and advancing India’s ambition to become a global hub for high-quality popcorn maize production.

ICAR-IIMR Recognises Gourmet Popcornica for Stellar Contribution Towards Making India aatmanirbhar in Popcorn Maize

On ICAR-IIMR’s Founder’s Day on 9th February, 2026, Gourmet Popcornica received an award for its ongoing work with in the popcorn maize ecosystem. The Award recognises staff, progressive farmers and India companies for contribution in the extension and expansion of Maize in India.

The award was presented by Dr Hanuman Sahay Jat – Director of Maize, ICAR-IIMR to Mr. Y Yugandhar - CEO Crop integration, Gourmet Popcornica and Mr. K Mahiadhar Reddy - Director, Gourmet Popcornica.

Luminaries present at the Award Ceremony included the Chief Guest for the event, Vice Chancellor of PAU, Dr. Satbir Singh Gosal, Dr Sian Das (former Director of IIMR), Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale (Director – ICAR -CIPHET), Dr Ashok Mehta (former Director of ICAR), Dr Sarabjeet Singh (progressive agri machinery entrepreneur) and Mr. O P Choudhary (Senior Soil Scientist, PAU), and other senior scientists from PAU and IIMR.

Over the last decade, India’s popcorn maize market has expanded from 50,000 tonnes to over 130,000 tonnes. This growth has been largely driven by the successful development and domestication of high-expansion popcorn maize cultivation. Earlier, nearly 100 percent of the popcorn consumed in India was imported. Today, domestic production accounts for nearly 65 percent of the market, significantly reducing reliance on imports and creating a new and sustainable income stream for Indian farmers.

Over the past five years, ICAR–IIMR’s scientific and agronomic expertise, combined with Gourmet Popcornica’s decade-long experience in large-scale high-expansion popcorn maize cultivation, has strengthened specialised value chains such as popcorn maize. This collaboration demonstrates the importance of science-led partnerships in diversifying farmer incomes and reducing import dependence.

The partnership formally began in February 2021 with the signing of agreements for IIMR-bred popcorn hybrid’s, reflecting ICAR–IIMR’s commitment to translating agricultural science into tangible economic outcomes for farmers. Over the last four years, with the guidance of ICAR-IIMR scientists and its own breeding team, Gourmet Popcornica has developed new hybrids with high yield, high popping and resistance to diseases/ pests. The partnership aligns with national priorities under Atmanirbhar Bharat, promoting rural livelihoods, value-added agriculture, and export readiness.

What began as an effort to produce world-class popcorn in India has now evolved into a national opportunity. With ICAR–IIMR’s research excellence and Gourmet Popcornica’s on-ground operational strength, India is poised not only to meet domestic demand but also can emerge as a trusted exporter of premium-quality popcorn maize. The long-term objective is to position India as a net exporter of premium popcorn maize to key Asian markets.

Currently, Gourmet Popcornica works closely with over 17,500 farmers and cultivates popcorn maize across more than 36,000 acres in nine states across India. Through structured contract farming, capacity-building programmes, sustainable packaging initiatives, and responsible sourcing practices, the company ensures product integrity, supply reliability, and measurable farmer impact.

With a vision to become India’s most trusted gourmet popcorn brand, Gourmet Popcornica is fostering a vibrant, aatmanirbhar ecosystem where farmers prosper, institutions excel, and consumers enjoy high-quality popcorn experiences rooted in sustainability and innovation by the support of ICAR-IIMR .