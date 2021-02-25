Hyderabad: Workshop on computer skills held at MANUU

Gachibowli : A three-day online workshop on 'Basic Computer Skills' organised by Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was held from February 23 to 25.

Delivering the presidential address at the inaugural function held on February 23, Prof S M Rahmatullah, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor, said skills must also be learned along with knowledge. This has also been emphasized in the National Education Policy 2020. Modern technology should be used for betterment of human beings.

Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c, said being an educated person is not enough, currently all teachers should also know computer skills. He was speaking as the guest of honor for the inaugural.

Prof. Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre while delivering the welcome address informed that more than 800 teachers participated in the workshop. Misbah Anzar, Code from Home Hackathon

MANUU Coding Club (MCC) of Department of Computer Science & Information Technology of MANUU organised an online hackathon at the HackerRank on February 21, 2021 under the guidance of Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology.

A total of 120 students from B Tech, M Tech and MCA participated and 50 students were able to solve the challenges. According to Dr Syed Imtiyaz Hassan, HoD, Computer Science Department, the prizes will be awarded to the top five scorers - Ghulam Mustafa, Mohd. Shafi , Md Yazdan Rizwan from B.Tech. second year, Abdul Kafeel Khan and Dawood Ibrahim Bhat from B.Tech. fourth year.

The aim of hackathon is to prepare students for placements in the IT industry. Hackathons asynchronous coding contests that bring out the students' problem-solving skills within the stipulated time.Code from Home Hackathon 1.O was planned by MCC and executed on the renowned platform HackerRank.