IIM Lucknow & Emeritus launch new ‘Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management’ to help professionals drive business transformation

Effective product management is one of the key drivers of a business, and data holds the potential to turbocharge this to the next level. In order to prepare the next generation of product management professionals, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), India’s leading business school ranking 6th in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2022 rankings, along with Emeritus, a global pioneer in providing accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations worldwide, have announced the launch of their first-of-its-kind Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management. The programme is India’s only executive education programme to link product management with data analytics and design thinking.

The 8-month programme is aimed at empowering professionals with about 5-10 years of work experience transition into data-driven product management. It is aimed at product analysts, product managers, future product leaders, sales managers, business developers aiming to transition into product management roles, software developers, tech professionals, data scientists, UX engineers, architects keen to enter data-driven product management roles, as well as entrepreneurs and small business owners building innovative products. Besides the high-impact 8-month live online curriculum, the programme also provides a 2-day campus immersion experience, hands-on learning through real-world case studies, expert sessions and project work enabling participants to apply their learning to practical scenarios. Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn from esteemed faculty members of IIM Lucknow such as Professor Rajeev Kamra and Dr V.S. Prakash Attili, as well as other faculty members who bring their real-world expertise to the table.

A report by McKinsey in 2023 identifies effective product ma nagement as one of the top drivers of business performance. In addition, studies globally have identified data as another aspect proven to have an impact on business success. Bringing the two together, this Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management helps create the next generation of highly skilled product managers. To provide a comprehensive knowledge of product management by leveraging data, the programme delves into modules such as building product marketing strategy, agile and lean product development, product management for digital products and platforms, from startups to scaling up, among others.

Announcing the launch of this one-of-a-kind programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “We are excited to collaborate with the prestigious IIM Lucknow to curate this unique programme that will determine the future of product management. Through the programme’s innovative curriculum, we aim to nurture product management professionals who can drive innovation and lead businesses towards success. Through our partnership with leading institutions such as IIM Lucknow, we are able to drive high impact, and help even professionals with no product management background contribute to successful products and businesses.”

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will have the opportunity to join the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni, further enhancing their professional network and opportunities. The programme starts on June 30, 2023, with the standard fee for the programme priced at INR 1,98,000 + GST. Visit the programme page for more information.