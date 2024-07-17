  • Menu
IIM Raipur announces admissions for 5th batch of Executive MBA
The prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur announces the 5th Batch of the Executive MBA in collaboration with Nulearn, a leading ed-tech organization based out of New Delhi.

Built on the legacy of innovation and excellence, IIM Raipur continues its commitment to delivering high-quality and value-based management education. The collaboration with Nulearn builds upon that commitment, offering a program designed for working professionals seeking to upgrade their skills without putting any kind of disruption in their professional and personal commitments.

The eMBA program is handcrafted for professionals with a minimum of three years of work experience. Combining online course delivery with on-campus immersion, this program’s structure aims to provide a seamless blend of theoretical knowledge, practical application, and exposure to industry trends from the comfort of home.

Key Highlights of the Programme:

  • Integration of online learning and on-campus immersion for a 360 degree educational experience.
  • Aligned with new age management trends, the curriculum covers diverse industry techniques and ongoing developments effectively.
  • Online course delivery eliminates the need for participants to visit the institute so that a balanced approach to work-life and education can be achieved. 
  • International Immersion is specifically being added to this batch in order to enhance the learning experience.
  • Candidates will be provided with a wide range of electives to choose from in order to accompany the already in depth and burgeoning core modules.
