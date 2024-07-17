IIM Raipur announces admissions for 5th batch of Executive MBA

The prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur announces the 5th Batch of the Executive MBA in collaboration with Nulearn, a leading ed-tech organization based out of New Delhi.

Built on the legacy of innovation and excellence, IIM Raipur continues its commitment to delivering high-quality and value-based management education. The collaboration with Nulearn builds upon that commitment, offering a program designed for working professionals seeking to upgrade their skills without putting any kind of disruption in their professional and personal commitments.

The eMBA program is handcrafted for professionals with a minimum of three years of work experience. Combining online course delivery with on-campus immersion, this program’s structure aims to provide a seamless blend of theoretical knowledge, practical application, and exposure to industry trends from the comfort of home.

Key Highlights of the Programme: