Live
- Google to empower 10,000 Indian startups in AI, unveils new tools
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Urges Speedy Completion of Naini Coal Block Project in Odisha
- Kurnool DIG places two officials under suspension
- Weight gain in youth can lead to poor heart health in old age
- Tripura district limping back to normal after violence; govt announces aid
- ADB forecasts robust growth in India’s industrial sector, rebound in agriculture
- Prediabetic? You have 70 pc risk of developing diabetes, say experts
- Employment guarantee for Kannadigas in private industries: Will discuss with CM to avoid confusion: MB Patil
- Study shows spinal muscular atrophy may raise risk of liver damage
- Meta rolls out ‘verified subscription’ plans for businesses in India
Just In
IIM Raipur announces admissions for 5th batch of Executive MBA
The prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur announces the 5th Batch of the Executive MBA in collaboration with Nulearn, a leading...
The prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur announces the 5th Batch of the Executive MBA in collaboration with Nulearn, a leading ed-tech organization based out of New Delhi.
Built on the legacy of innovation and excellence, IIM Raipur continues its commitment to delivering high-quality and value-based management education. The collaboration with Nulearn builds upon that commitment, offering a program designed for working professionals seeking to upgrade their skills without putting any kind of disruption in their professional and personal commitments.
The eMBA program is handcrafted for professionals with a minimum of three years of work experience. Combining online course delivery with on-campus immersion, this program’s structure aims to provide a seamless blend of theoretical knowledge, practical application, and exposure to industry trends from the comfort of home.
Key Highlights of the Programme:
- Integration of online learning and on-campus immersion for a 360 degree educational experience.
- Aligned with new age management trends, the curriculum covers diverse industry techniques and ongoing developments effectively.
- Online course delivery eliminates the need for participants to visit the institute so that a balanced approach to work-life and education can be achieved.
- International Immersion is specifically being added to this batch in order to enhance the learning experience.
- Candidates will be provided with a wide range of electives to choose from in order to accompany the already in depth and burgeoning core modules.