IIM-Vizag ushers in fresh batches

Visakhapatnam : Manish Goyal, Vice President, Bain & Co and Chief Operating Officer, Bain Capability Centre stressed on four Ps – purpose, passion, pride and performance that aspirants need to follow in their career.

Addressing the incoming eighth batch of the Master of Business Administration (PGP) programme along with the fourth batch of the prestigious (PhD) programme and the PG programme in Management for Experienced Professionals (PGPEx) of the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIMV) at VMRDA Children's Arena on Saturday, he talked about the importance of being resilient and adaptable, enabling one to sustain in the long run and produce effective results in the organisation.

The intake for the year 2022 is 294 students in PGP, 17 students from PGPEx and two in the PhD programme in the marketing area.

Sharing the accomplishments and progress of the institution, Prof. Chandrasekhar M, Director, IIM-Visakhapatnam, congratulated the students for being the first occupants of the permanent campus at Gambheeram, which is GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) five-star rated – an initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). Extensive measures have been taken to conserve water, soil and energy in and around the campus. As a result, the campus has achieved net-zero status in energy and water conservation and carbon footprint, he stated.

Prof B Srirangacharyulu, Chairperson (PhD), Prof Anuradha, Dean (Administration), Prof. Saroj Kumar Pani, Chairperson (PGPEx) also spoke.

The inauguration flagged off a weeklong orientation programme for the incoming batches, involving preparatory sessions and induction activities.