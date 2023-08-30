IIT Gandhinagar prof joins team for offshore study of Hawaiian reefs' role in climate change

Gandhinagar: Prof Pankaj Khanna, a faculty member in Earth Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), has been handpicked as the sedimentologist from India to join an offshore research expedition.

This endeavor, titled 'IODP Expedition 389," is a part of the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) and aims to investigate climate change patterns through the study of drowned reefs off the coast of Hawaii.

Prof Khanna's role scheduled to unfold from August 29 to November 1, places him amidst a cohort of 31 leading researchers hailing from various parts of the world. Their collaborative mission will centre on the meticulous drilling and analysis of fossilised coral reefs encircling the Hawaiian islands. This undertaking promises to unearth invaluable insights into the intricate interplay between global sea-level variations and the broader spectrum of climate change on a planetary scale.

Prof Pankaj Khanna, said, "The research cruise will provide critical datasets to dive deep into past sea levels and climate for the last five lakh years for which there are very limited records. The rocks collected through scientific drilling will give critical information on mechanisms that control abrupt climate change. I will be analysing the core samples that will be collected on the research expedition. I am looking forward to what the drowned reefs offshore Hawaii holds for us to expand our understanding."

At the heart of this enterprise lies the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP), a far-reaching collaborative effort encompassing contributions from 21 countries, including India. Its goal is to delve into the annals of Earth's history, structure, and dynamics through the meticulous collection and examination of seafloor sediments, rocks, and sub-seafloor environments.

Within this framework, the European Consortium for Ocean Research Drilling (ECORD), a key component of IODP, oversees specialised missions such as the ongoing 'Expedition 389,' designed to probe submerged reefs off Hawaii's coastline.

Steered by Co-chief Scientists Prof Jody Webster from the University of Sydney, Australia, and Prof Christina Ravelo from the University of California, Santa Cruz, the expedition will unfold aboard the MMA Valour vessel.

Distinguished by its Benthic Portable Remotely Operated Drill (PROD5) system, the vessel will be home to scientific endeavors that span up to 11 distinct sites. These locales encompass fossil coral reefs encircling Hawaii and hold a treasure trove of climate data spanning significant epochs in Earth's history.