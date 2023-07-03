IIT Hyderabad’s Open to All Teaching courses allow working professionals to learn remotely

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad is set to establish itself as a global knowledge centre by offering Open to All Teaching [OAT] (remote learning opportunities) to working professionals from different organizations, faculty members, and students from various colleges. The institute aims to extend its excellent technical education beyond the confines of traditional classrooms and provides access to select courses remotely through online mode. This initiative will enable reskilling and upskilling in new-age technologies, contributing to India's growth story and addressing the demand for skilled human resources. This initiative also addresses the limited availability of the physical infrastructure required for hybrid courses. The institute has implemented a set of criteria to prioritize the course offerings, giving preference to unique courses, faculty expertise, and expected registrations.

Professor B S Murty, Director, IITH, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative and said, "We believe in making quality learning accessible to all towards inclusive growth. The Open to All Teaching (OAT) approach will enable us to reach a wider audience and create a global knowledge centre that contributes to both individual growth and the overall development of our nation."

Prof Saptarshi Majumdar, Dean (Academics), IITH, emphasized the importance of maintaining academic rigour in the ‘OAT’ courses, stating, "It was sincerely felt that [email protected] need to a take the larger role to include more and more learners inside the academic network. One of the ways is to open some of our courses to all through online mode. I humbly feel that this is a bold step our Senate has taken towards an inclusive policy for any inquisitive learner."

Sharing his insights on the uniqueness of the courses, Prof Umashankar B, Chair of the Center for Continuing Education (CCE), stated, “These courses are live streamed from classrooms of regular courses taught at IITH. This provides an opportunity for the participants to interact directly with the course instructors in real-time, which help to make the lectures more dynamic, engaging, and highly interactive between the participant and the course instructors.”

The courses will be offered at an affordable fee of Rs. 10,000/- plus GST per one credit.

Explore what each course (A video abstract of each course is available) has to offer & visit the website for more details: https://cce.iith.ac.in/Open-to-All-Teaching/.