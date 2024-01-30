IIT Jodhpur Study Reveals Alarming Underreporting of Mental Disorders in India

Jodhpur : According to a study conducted by researchers, from the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur there are patterns emerging in the way mental disorders are reported in India. The findings, which have been published in the International Journal of Mental Health Systems reveal that the number of people openly acknowledging their health struggles is surprisingly low, in the country.









The study, based on the 75th Round National Sample Survey conducted in 2017-18, unveiled that the self-reporting of mental illness was less than 1%. This data, gathered from 555,115 individuals across rural and urban areas, relied entirely on self-reporting. The survey covered 8077 villages and 6181 urban areas, encompassing 283 outpatient and 374 hospitalization cases due to mental disorders.

A key finding of the study is that people who seek health services often face expenses that they have to pay out of their own pockets. This is mainly because they heavily rely on sector options. The study used regression models. Found that individuals, with higher incomes were 1.73 times more likely to report health issues compared to those, with lower incomes.

The study has been published in the International Journal of Mental Health Systems and has been co-authored by Dr. Alok Ranjan, Assistant Professor, School of Liberal Arts (SoLA), IIT Jodhpur and Dr. Jewel Crasta, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The Ohio State University, Columbus, USA.

Based on the 2017 National Mental Health Survey conducted by The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) it was discovered that 197.3 million people, in India were identified as having a disorder.

1.Low Self-Reporting of Mental Disorders: The study exposes a significant discrepancy between the self-reporting of mental disorders and the actual burden of the disease in India, pointing to a substantial gap in identifying and addressing mental health issues.



2. Socioeconomic Disparities: The research reveals a socioeconomic divide, with self-reporting of mental disorders being 1.73 times higher among the wealthiest income group population compared to the poorest in India.

3. Dominance of the Private Sector: Private institutions emerged as the primary providers of mental health services, accounting for 66.1% of outpatient care and 59.2% of inpatient care.

4. Limited Health Insurance Coverage: Only 23% of individuals hospitalized for mental disorders had health insurance coverage at the national level.

5.High Out-of-Pocket Expenditure: The study finds that average out-of-pocket expenditures for both hospitalization and outpatient care were significantly higher in the private sector compared to the public sector.

Speaking about the low self-reporting of mental health disorders in India, Dr. Alok Ranjan stated, "Stigma in society acts as a significant barrier to reporting mental health issues. Today, the reluctance to report mental health issues persists due to the prevailing stigma. Individuals, fearing social judgment, often choose silence over seeking help. Destigmatizing mental health is crucial to fostering an environment where seeking support is embraced."