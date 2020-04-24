Indian school in Dubai gives free access to CBSE textbooks

Dubai : An Indian High School in Dubai has given its students free access to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) textbooks and learning resources online for the entire duration of this term amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported.

The school has offered to provide 100 per cent free access to CBSE textbooks and learning resources in digital form at no additional cost to all our students for the entire duration of this term, the Khaleej Times quoted the Indian High School group of schools' CEO, Punit MK Vasu as saying on Thursday.

The term for Indian curriculum schools begins from end of March to June. In a letter to parents, Vasu said: "This will provide significant financial relief as no costs will need to be incurred on the physical purchase of any CBSE textbooks for this entire term."

The school will take a decision on the physical purchase of text books and the continuation of digital text books in September, depending on the prevailing health situation, explained Vasu.