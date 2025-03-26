Live
Intermediate exams conclude
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations concluded on Tuesday with the Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II.
According to officials from the Intermediate Board, 295 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 294 were present.
Observers from the board were deployed to various centres, and they reported that the exam was conducted smoothly and peacefully without any untoward incidents. No cases of malpractice were reported, according to a senior official.
