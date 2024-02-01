Intermediate practical exam begins today

Hyderabad: The practical examinations for the intermediate students are set to commence on Thursday. For the first time this year, TSBIE is going to conduct practical exams in English for intermediate first-year students that will be held on February 16, and they have been introduced with the aim of enhancing students’ English-speaking abilities.

According to TSBIE officials, the intermediate practical exam will commence from February 1 to 15. Around 4,16766 students will be appearing for the practical exam, and around 2,032 centres have been set up. Compared to last year, 9.48 lakh students took the theory exam, and this year's number is expected to be higher; as of now, 9,22,520 students have paid the exam fee, a 13,000 increase from last year.

Describing the English practical, B Jayaprada Bai, regional joint director and controller of examination, TSBIE, said, “From this academic year, TSBIE has introduced an English practical examination, which will be conducted for first-year students on February 16, and from the next academic year, this practical examination, which is a qualifying paper, will be introduced for the second-year students.”

As part of the English language, students will be asked to speak for a minute from a given list of 30 topics, and they will also be asked to write about themselves. For communicative functions, a student’s oral response will be recorded in a given situation for about one or two minutes. The purpose of this initiative is to improve students' English-speaking abilities. Specifically, she said, district students will benefit from this, as they often struggle with speaking the language.