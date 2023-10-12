ISB churns more entrepreneurs than any other B-school in India

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has become the most prominent educational hub for entrepreneurship in India and globally. Several students who graduated from ISB turned to entrepreneurship over the last decade than any other Indian business school.

This is disclosed by the recently released PitchBook’sannual university rankings 2023 where ISB was ranked at the top of the list in India. The school was ranked #20 globally. PitchBook’s annual university rankings compare schools by adding up the number of alumni entrepreneurs who have raised venture capital for their startups in the last decade. ISB alumni running these companies have raised $4.5 billion in capital for their companies during this period. 175 students who passed out of ISB went on to establish their own companies. There were three B-schools from India in the top 50.