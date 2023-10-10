ISB maintains pre-eminence among global B-schools

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) officially received re-accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), one of the world’s leading authorities in post-graduate business education.

Prof. RamabhadranThirumalai, deputy dean – Academic Programmes, ISB said: “I am delighted that ISB continues to be recognised by AMBA as an institution of pre-eminence globally.

This re-accreditation is a testament to ISB’s relentless pursuit of excellence, world-class pedagogy, rigorous research, and outstanding faculty who mentor some of the brightest students. There is more to an institution than its physical infrastructure. The greatness of an institution is shaped by its people who mould it in myriad ways. I congratulate everyone at ISB who continues to make the school a great place to learn everyday and in every way.”

AMBA, in its note, mentioned that “During the accreditation process conducted by AMBA, members of the accreditation panel, representing senior management from globally accredited business schools, commended the business school’s premises as being best-in-class on an international scale and providing a truly impressive learning environment that was evidently appreciated by all stakeholders.”

ISB continues to retain the prestigious ‘triple crown’ of accreditations from AMBA, EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Re-accreditation from AMBA gives current students and the ISB's alumni a unique opportunity to join AMBA’s global member community of more than 60,000 students and alumni in more than 150 countries for networking, thought leadership, career development, and a variety of other benefits.