JAIN Online Extends the Admission Deadline for Online Programs Following the UGC Notification

Bengaluru: JAIN Online, an e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and pioneer in providing high-end online education, has announced an extension of the admission deadline for its diverse range of online programs. The decision came in response to the recent extension of the admissions deadline by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for Online Programs.

Admissions for JAIN Online programs will now remain open until October 20th, with the aim of providing a unique opportunity for aspiring learners to enhance their skills and knowledge in various niche domains. The extension will provide a significant opportunity for talented individuals who might have missed the initial deadline and for those seeking enrollment in JAIN Online's specialized programs to enhance their career prospects.

In light of the development, Dr. Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said, "We understand the aspirations of talented individuals seeking opportunities to excel in their professional journeys. This extension allows us to welcome those individuals who are eager to enhance their skills through JAIN Online's niche online programs. Our commitment to providing high-quality education remains firm, and we encourage all interested candidates to take advantage of this extended opportunity."

JAIN Online offers a wide array of online programs designed to cater to the evolving needs of industries. The programs are crafted to give learners a competitive edge in their fields. JAIN Online stands at the forefront of the digital education landscape, pioneering various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs encompassing over 40 sought-after electives. These programs have received international accreditation from globally renowned institutions such as ACCA, CMA, IoA, and CPA in the US and UK.

Backed by a robust digital infrastructure and qualified instructors, JAIN Online offers flexible live online sessions that suit the demands of contemporary learners. The MBA & MCA programs provided by JAIN Online not only equips learners with valuable skills but also opens doors to exciting career opportunities.