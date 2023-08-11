JAIN Online introduces 2-Year Online MBA programme in Healthcare Management

Bengaluru/Delhi: JAIN Online, an e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has launched the Online MBA Programme, in Healthcare Management Elective. This two-year MBA program is designed to provide healthcare professionals and aspiring managers with the information and skills needed to flourish in the ever-changing healthcare landscape.

With the global healthcare landscape constantly evolving with the newest technology and equipments, there is an increasing demand for well-trained professionals who can effectively manage and lead healthcare sector. JAIN Online has meticulously crafted the Healthcare Management Elective given the growing demand for skilled managers and administrators in the healthcare sector.

The Healthcare Management Elective is a specialized MBA program that provides a unique blend of academic insights and practical knowledge to ensure that learners are equipped to face real-world difficulties and find solutions in the healthcare sector.

Learners enrolled under Online MBA in Healthcare Management will gain a thorough understanding of the latest technological advancements in healthcare, like telemedicine, AI, and blockchain implementation of Hospital or Healthcare Information System. While pursuing the program, they will be introduced to a wide range of topics, including healthcare laws, ethics, medico-legal issues, healthcare policy and regulations, healthcare operations management, financial management in healthcare, healthcare marketing, healthcare quality management, medical tourism, and strategic planning for healthcare organizations. Additionally, learners will have the opportunity to learn from distinguished faculty members who are industry experts and leaders in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Raj Singh , Vice-Chancellor JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, "With the use of 21st century technologies, the healthcare industry is constantly evolving and will continue to evolve swiftly, necessitating the sector's administration and management by skilled professionals who will be the driving force behind the healthy India mission. With the Healthcare Management Elective, we aim to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application, empowering healthcare professionals to become competent leaders in their respective domains. As the classes will be held online, learners as well as working professionals can integrate their professional obligations with their academic interests while studying at their convenience.”

Registration for the Healthcare Management Elective is now open. Candidates can enroll by visiting the link: https://onlinejain.com/