James Dyson Award 2025: A Global Competition for Student Innovators

The James Dyson Award, an international design and engineering competition for students, is now open for submissions for its 2025 programme across 28 countries and regions. The competition challenges current and recent students to develop problem-solving inventions that can make a real impact on people’s lives.

Since its inception in 2005, the award has supported over 400 student innovations with £1 million in prize money and global recognition. This year, participants have the opportunity to win £30,000 (approx. INR 30 lakhs) if selected as a global winner by James Dyson himself, along with international media exposure to help bring their ideas to market.

Previous winners have included:

Novocarry (India, 2024 National Winner) – A portable cooling carrier for insulin and liquid medications, designed by Odisha-based Komal Panda.

– A portable cooling carrier for insulin and liquid medications, designed by Odisha-based Komal Panda. mOm Incubators (UK, Global Winner) – A low-cost, inflatable incubator helping newborns in underdeveloped regions.

– A low-cost, inflatable incubator helping newborns in underdeveloped regions. SoaPen (US, Runner-up) – A soap-filled pen designed to teach children proper handwashing in a fun way.

The deadline for submissions is 16th July 2025, midnight. Entries will be judged on functionality, design process, uniqueness, and commercial potential. National winners, each receiving £5,000 (approx. INR 5 lakhs), will be announced on 10th September, followed by the Global Top 20 Shortlist on 15th October and the Global Winners on 5th November.

Aspiring student innovators are encouraged to apply visist www.jamesdysonaward.org. and take their inventions to the next level. No application fees.