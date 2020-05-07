JEE Advanced Exam on August 23, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asserts

After finalising the dates for JEE Mains and NEET couple of days back, the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday announced JEE Advanced Exam date, which will be conducted on August 23.

As stated by the minister earlier, the JEE (Main) 2020 is scheduled from July 18-23, ending days of uncertainty for about 25 lakh candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which has to conduct the JEE Main 2020 on April 5,7,8, and 11, to the last week of May has deferred the dates in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Universities and schools across the country have been shut down since March 16 when the Union government announced a countrywide lockdown as one of the measures to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, amid rumours over the reduction f syllabus, the National Testing Agency has confirmed that the syllabus for national level entrance exams i.e. NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exams have not been changed or reduced. According to a news report published by NDTV, senior officials from NTA have confirmed that there is no change in the syllabus engineering and medical entrance exams.