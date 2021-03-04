JEE Main 2021 February Results to be Announced Soon

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) The main result of 2021 is expected soon for the February session. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the main JEE result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Exams were held for BTech applicants on February 24, 25 and 26. For BPlanning and BArch students, the entrance exam was held on February 23rd. Based on last year's trend, before announcing the main JEE result in February, NTA will post the official website's final answer key. NTA had previously published interim response keys and allowed candidates to file objections.

To verify the JEE 2021 individual main result for the February session, candidates will need to log into the official website with their credentials. Once the results are announced, follow these steps to mark the marks.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 (February) Result

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Submit to verify your results.

JEE Main 2021 result for 6 lakh above students

According to data shared by the NTA, 6.61,776 candidates had registered for the exam, of which 95% took Test 1 courses (BTech and BE), and 81.2% of the candidates took the exam Test 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

Registration continues for the March session. NTA has recently announced that it will add three more test centres, one in India and two abroad, for the upcoming sessions.