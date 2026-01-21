JEE Main 2026 Exam Timings, Shift Details, and Reporting Time

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in multiple shifts to accommodate a large number of candidates nationwide. As per the latest available information dated 21 January 2026, the Session 1 examination is scheduled from January 21 to January 29, 2026. The exam is being held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres across India and abroad.

Exam Dates and Papers

The JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) examination is conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2026, in two shifts each day. Meanwhile, Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) are scheduled on January 29, 2026, and are conducted in a single shift due to their longer duration and additional drawing-related components. Candidates must carefully check their admit cards for their specific exam date and paper.

Exam Timings and Shift Details

For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), the exam is conducted in two shifts:

Shift 1 (Morning Shift): 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Shift 2 (Afternoon Shift): 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

For Paper 2A and Paper 2B, the exam is held in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Reporting Time and Entry Rules

Candidates are advised to report well in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. The reporting time is as follows:

Shift 1: Reporting from 7:00 AM, with gate closing at 8:30 AM

Shift 2: Reporting from 1:00 PM, with gate closing at 2:30 PM

Entry after the gate closing time is strictly prohibited, and late candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

Important Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must carry a printed admit card, a valid government-issued photo ID, and a passport-size photograph. Biometric verification, frisking, and live photograph capture are mandatory at the exam centre. Electronic gadgets, study materials, and prohibited items are not allowed inside the examination hall.

Final Advisory

Candidates should carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card, plan their travel in advance, and reach the exam centre early to ensure a smooth and stress-free examination experience.