JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Likely by February 12

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results by February 12, 2026, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country. Candidates who appeared for the January session will be able to check their results online on the official JEE Main website by logging in with their application number and password.

JEE Main is one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations and serves as the gateway to admissions in prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and several other centrally funded technical institutes. The examination also acts as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The Session 1 examination was conducted in multiple shifts during January 2026 at examination centers across India and abroad. After the exams concluded, the NTA released the provisional answer key, giving students an opportunity to challenge any discrepancies by submitting objections within the specified deadline. Once these objections are reviewed, the agency publishes the final answer key, which is then used to calculate the candidates’ normalized percentile scores and ranks.

The JEE Main scorecard will include key details such as subject-wise percentile scores, overall percentile, All India Rank (AIR), and eligibility status for JEE Advanced 2026. These scores will play a crucial role in determining students’ admission prospects to engineering colleges nationwide.

Students are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the exact result release time. With the Session 1 results expected soon, many aspirants will begin planning their preparation strategies for Session 2, aiming to improve their scores and enhance their chances of securing admission to top engineering institutions.