JEE main results 2024: 20 students from Resonance college score over 99 percentile

Hyderabad : 20 students of Resonance Junior Colleges scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2024 exam. Along with their parents and teachers were felicitated by Purnachandra Rao, Director, Resonance Hyderabad Centres, at the Resonance Junior College, Madhapur here on Tuesday.





Purnachandra Rao said, Resonance has got excellent results in the latest JEE exam across India. This is a phenomenal achievement of Resonance and kudos to students, teachers and parents.

