JEE Main Results: Telangana student tops women stream

No candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) February results of which were declared on Monday.

A boy and a girl, Challa Vishwanath and Komma Sharanya, were declared toppers of Telangana in JEE Main results. Both have scored 99.9990421 from the National Testing Agency (NTA). In fact, Sharanya has topped the female category.

According to an NTA press release issued, six students have obtained a 100 NTA score.

In the female category, two students from Telangana obtained two places in the top three. Sharanya has topped the list, while Ancha Pranavi was in the third position with 99.994135 points.

Similarly, in the men's category, three from Telangana have been among the top 10 scores. Challa Vishwanath was in the seventh position with a 99.9990421 score, Ameya Vikrama Singh in the eighth position with 99.9990405 and Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy in ninth position with a 99.9990357 score.

In the ST category, Islavath Nithin with 99.9942523, Bijili Prachothan Varma with 99.9845137 and Nenavath Preetham with 99.9789252 NTA scores obtained the first, second and third positions, respectively. Also, in the Gen-EWS, Ancha Pranavi took the third position and Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy, with a score of 99.9921799, was in the fourth position. In the OBC-NCL, with a score of 99.981799, Taviti Venkata Manikanta came in fifth place. All of these students are from Telangana.

A total of 6,52,627 students, including 1,97,771 women, 4,54,852 men, and four transgender people from across the country, signed up for the paper-I (BE / BTech) exam. Of the total, 6,20,978 students, including 18,55,74 women and 4,35,402 men and two transgender, took the entrance test that was carried out from February 24 to 26.