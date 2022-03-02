JEE Mains 2022 to be held in two phases, exams in April and May, registrations begin

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday released the Joint Entrance Examination Mains - 2022 Schedule for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Information Technology, and other national educational institutions. The exams will be conducted in two phases on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. The second batch of exams will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29.



The exam application process started on Tuesday and will end up on March 31. Exams are held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm with paper-1 for BE BTech courses, Paper-2 for admission in B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Paper-2A for B.Arch and Paper-2B for B Planning. In Part 3 of Paper-2A, the drawing test should be written in pen and paper in offline mode. Examinations will be conducted in English, Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu.

Students are concerned that the Intermediate exams on the one hand and the JEE exams on the other will be held simultaneously. Intermediate examinations in the state will be held from April 8 to 28. The first phase of JEE exams will also be held on the same dates. This will make it harder to prepare for both. Students feel that they will be under tremendous pressure to write the JEE and board exams at the same time. Many people say they have to give up the first phase and go for the second phase.

Previously there were four JEE chances so the students}p would have taken some time to write the JEE exams. This time the chances are being reduced to two and the exams will be held in April and May. Apart from these, JEE has to complete the registration process, payment of fees, and submission of certificates. Faculty and parents are aware that this process, preparing for board exams and preparing for JEE exams all have to be done at the same time, which can have a detrimental effect on students abilities in exams.