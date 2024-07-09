Live
JGU to launch AI-focused Online Masters in User Experience Design
Powered by upGrad, the 12-month AI-integrated curriculum is a power-packed capsule featuring on-campus workshops, Live project opportunities with real companies to build portfolios, and mentorship from industry experts at top global product companies
Sonipat/Mumbai/Hyderabad: O.P. Jindal Global University (OPJGU), recognized as an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, has collaborated with the Inc 5000 global UX design firm UXReactor to launch a cutting-edge Online Master of Design (M.Des.) in User Experience with specialization in AI tools program. This industry-academia programme offers to train Indian talent with advanced design skills and industry-relevant expertise.
Powered by upGrad - this 12-month blended program is tailored for UI & UX designers aiming for professional growth, IT professionals and graphic designers seeking a career shift to a higher-paying, related field. Combining online coursework with immersive on-campus workshops, the modules are developed to meet the highest industry standards.
Guided by industry leaders through masterclasses and an AI-integrated curriculum encompassing interaction design, Research, Visual Design, System thinking, and career grooming, learners undertake 4+ live projects to showcase their skills. They will benefit from live project opportunities with partner organisations to build portfolios, 200+ hours of live sessions, hackathons, dedicated portfolio development support, mentorship with industry experts at top global product companies, and a 9-day on-campus immersion at Jindal Global University (JGU), setting them apart as innovative, market-ready professionals with real-world experience.
Alongside a robust university faculty and Prasad Kantamneni, Co-founder of UXReactor, Harvard graduate, and TEDx speaker, learners will have the opportunity to learn from and engage with industry luminaries and practitioners from top global brands. These experts bring unparalleled insights and mentorship, enabling strong domain understanding and on-field tactics for enhanced career results. With robust career support, including guidance and mentorship from industry leaders, UXReactor and its industry partners will provide apprenticeship opportunities and access to live projects.