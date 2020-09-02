JNTU Kakinada announces schedule for the conduction of final semister exams

All the universities are preparing to conduct exams that have been postponed amid Coronavirus. The Supreme Court also upheld the UGC's decision. Rector GVR Prasad Raju of Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Kakinada (JNTUK) has finalized the dates for the Engineering Final Semester examinations. As per the announcement, the exams will be held on September 13, 14, 15, 16, 19. September 17th and 18th are excluded due to the EAMCET exam.

On the other hand, B Pharmacy exams will also scheduled to be held on September 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th. Examinations will be held in two sessions in the morning and afternoon. To check the examination date, visit https://www.jntukexams.net/notification website.

Meanwhile, JNTU-Hyderabad has announced that the final semester examinations of B.Tech, B.Pharmacy and MBA final year will start from September 16. The exams will be held on September 16, 18, 21, 23, 25. To this end, the respective examination schedule has been made available on the website. Details of the exams can be found at https://jntuh.ac.in/ Website.

It is known fact that the educational sector is the most affected one in the coronavirus times with all the classes and examinations being cancelled due to the rapid spread of virus. The government in the meanwhile has cancelled SSC and Intermediate supplementary exams by promoting the students with pass percentage. While the classes from 1 to 9 which have been stopped were set to begin on September 5.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases are mounting like wildfire with 10000 cases daily. As per the media health bulletin, on Tuesday another 10,368 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported and 84 people died of coronavirus infection. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Tuesday, coronavirus tests were performed on 59,834 people in the past 24 hours and 10,368 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,42,244. And as many as 84 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic, which brings the total number of coronavirus deaths across the state to 4053.