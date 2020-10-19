JNTUH Examinations postponed due to heavy rains forecast

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad on Sunday postponed all examinations scheduled on 19th and 20th October 2020 due to forecast of heavy rains.

JNTUH said that all Under Graduate and Post Graduate (UG & PG) Regular and Supplementary examinations of the varsity scheduled on October 19th and 20th have been postponed due to heavy rain forecast. However, there is no change in schedule of other examinations.

The revised dates of examinations will be informed later.

Jayesh Ranjan tweeted this information in response to a tweet by Mr. Hussain. Hussain tagged KTR and Sabithaindra Reddy and mentioned that action to be taken as students cannot write examinations in such condition.

As we are aware that KTR is highly responsive on Twitter, responded to Mr. Hussains tweet and requested Mr. Jayesh Ranjan and Ms. Sabithaindra Reddy to respond.

In response to KTR's tweet, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan tweeted the announcement that examinations that are scheduled on 19th and 20th are postponed

all the UG&PG regular and supplementary exams of JNTUH scheduled on 19th and 20th October, 2020 have been postponed due to forecast of heavy rains. The revised date of exams will be intimated later. — Jayesh Ranjan (@jayesh_ranjan) October 18, 2020

JNTU Hyderabad also tweeted on its official handle



