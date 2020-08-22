JNTUH notifies academic calendar for 2020-21

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has notified the commencement of classes from August 24 for the existing students of technical courses of both UG and PG. In a statement on Friday, Registrar M Manzoor Hussain said that initially, the classes will be conducted in online mode for two to three hours per day. Based on the situation classes may be conducted for four to five hours in blended mode following the prescribed protocols and guidelines related to Covid-19. He asked the affiliated colleges of the university to implement AC for 2020-21, for B.Tech, B, Pharma-II, III and IV years and first and second semesters for all the constituent and affiliated college of the JNTUH.



The colleges were asked to make a recording of online presentations, regular attendance and day-wise schedule for submission if the university sought the same. Commencement of the first-semester class will be from August 24 and the first spell of instructions will be August 24 to October 17.

The Dussehra Recess will be from October 19 to 24. The first mid-term examinations will be held from October 26 to 31.

The colleges will have to submit the first mid-term examination marks to the university shall be on or before November 7. The parent-teacher meeting should be held on November 13. The second spell of instruction will be from November 2 to 26 and the second mid-term examinations will be held from December 28 to January 2, 2021.

Preparation holidays and practical examinations will be from January 4 to 9 and the colleges have to submit the second mid-term examination marks to the university before January 9.

The End semester examinations will be held from January 11 to January 23. Similarly, the second-semester class work will commence from January 25 followed by eight weeks of the first spell of instruction. The second spell of instruction will commence from March 29 for eight weeks, followed by the second midterm examinations.

The end semester examinations will be held from May 7, 2021, to June 19 and the summer vacation will be from June 21, it added.

All the laboratory courses will be conducted once normalcy is restored, he added.