Job fair conducted for ex-servicemen

Visakhapatnam: Nearly 1,340 ex-servicemen from the Army, Air Force and Navy registered for seeking job opportunities at a job fair at HADR grounds, INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Organised by the Directorate General of Resettlement, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, the platform aided in bringing the ex-servicemen seeking re-employment and the employment providers onto a single platform.

The event received an overwhelming response from the ex-servicemen from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu wherein 30 companies participated in the job fair.

It was inaugurated by Commodore Vivek Hotti, Director Regional Centre ECHS in the presence of Srinivasa Raju, Convener CII AP chapter and chairman AP Chapter SIDM, Brig Rohit Mehta, ADG, DRZ (South).

Five more job fairs are scheduled pan India next. Those who were interviewed and screened would be gainfully employed in appointments ranging from senior supervisors and mid, senior level managers to strategic planners and project directors.

While the veterans got an avenue to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years of service, corporates benefitted by screening a group of experienced, disciplined and trained ex-servicemen. Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various companies during the fair.