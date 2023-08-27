Srikakulam: Mega job fair gets good response in Srikakulam. The mega job fair-cum-campus selection programme was organised at government polytechnic college (GPC). The fair was jointly organised by the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), district employment office and department for differently able persons on Saturday.

A total of 16 private company representatives conducted certificates verification and tested candidates’ skills through interviews.

A total of 121 candidates were selected by various companies, out of 121 selected candidates 41 are differently able persons.

Officials of various departments and GPC principal and lecturers suggested the students to work hard to gain knowledge and skills to achieve good jobs at early stage which will helpful to design their career.