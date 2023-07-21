Job mela today at Kancharapalem

Visakhapatnam: A job mela will be held at the National Career Service Centre located at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on Friday (July 21).

According to Shyam Sundar Nittala, sub-regional employment officer of the centre, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance will select candidates to fill vacancies in their companies. Interviews will be held to recruit candidates for personal financial advisor and development manager, among others. It is learnt that interviews will be held to fill 100 posts each of the two companies.

Candidates with the qualification of Intermediate or any degree are eligible to attend the interview. Interested candidates should reach the centre by 10 am along with their original certificates. They should get their names registered on the website ncs.gov.in.