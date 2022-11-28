Karnataka Activates NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Fee Payment Link At The Official Website

The link for paying the round two fee for NEET UG counselling in 2022 has been opened by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates have until November 30 to finish the fee payment process on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2022 admission order is also available for download by candidates in addition to payment of fees. By using the official website of kea.kar.nic.in, candidates can pay fees and download the admission order by using their CET number.The NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment results have already been issued by the KEA; candidates can access the results by entering their CET roll number on the website kea.kar.nic.in. The candidates' options entries served as the foundation for preparing the NEET allotment result.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling is taking place for admission to MBBS and other UG medical programs in colleges throughout the state of Karnataka.

Furthermore, today, November 28, the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration will begin under the direction of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Through the official website, mcc.nic.in, applicants can register online if they want to participate in the NEET UG mop-up round of counselling. December 2, 2022, (11:55 pm)is the deadline for registration for the mop-up round of counselling.

Here are the five easy steps you need to follow for paying the fees at Kea.kar.nic.in