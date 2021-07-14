Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2021 Announced: Records 99.47% Pass Percentage

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan releases SSLC result 2021 Kerala board students who have appeared for exams can check their Kerala SSLC exam result 2021 on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students can check their results on the official websites including - keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. Students can also check results at saphlam app.



Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2021: Key Highlights

1. The total pass percentage is 99%. In which, the pass percentage of SSLC is 99.47%.

2. This is for the first time ever that SSLC's pass percentage has been more than 99%.

3. Kannur district recorded the maximum pass percentage of 99.85%, followed by Wayanad with 98.13%. Malappuram district has a maximum A+.

4. This year the pass percentage increased by 0.65% when compared to 2020.

5. This year 1,21,318 students secured an A+.

6. Students can apply for Reevaluation, re-calculation, photocopies of answer sheets via online mode from July 17 to 23, 2021.

7. The pass percentage from the Gulf is 97.03%. Out of three Gulf centres in Kerala SSLC Exams, 100% of students passed out.

8. This year 2,214 schools have a 100% pass percentage when compared to last year.

9. Details about Save A Year, SAY exam dates will be shared later. Candidates can reattempt a maximum of 3 subjects.

This year, the Kerala board cancelled the practical exams for SSLC students due to COVID-19 cases.

Theory exams were conducted from April 8 to 29, 2021 in which above 4 lakh students appeared. Along with Kerala SSLC result 2021 Kerala, the board will also announce THSLC and THSLC results (hearing impaired).To check the Keralaresults.nic.in 2021 SSLC online, students are suggested to go to the official website. Then, enter their registration number and date of birth for checking the Kerala state SSLC result 2021.

Apart from this, students can also view Kerala SSLC result 2021 school-wise by entering the school code. With the school-wise result view, they can check the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan SSLC result 2021 for all students from their school.