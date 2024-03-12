KL Deemed to be University Recognised for Innovation in Renewable Energy

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University has been honored with the Academia Excellence Award and received the “Winner Award” under the Skill Diversity and Outreach category at the 12th Green Energy Summit & 4th Green Urja & Energy Efficiency Awards held recently. This accolade not only recognizes past achievements but also serves as inspiration for future endeavors. This momentous achievement, awarded for contributions to advancing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and related fields, is making a meaningful impact on the global transition towards renewable energy solutions.



The Indian Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, and Deloitte as the Knowledge Partner, bestowed this prestigious award upon KL Deemed to be University in acknowledgment of its outstanding contributions to the advancement of green energy initiatives. This award is organized every year, to encourage industry to continue with the good work in the renewable energy and energy efficiency space. The year’s award ceremony took place at the prestigious India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

Speaking on this achievement Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University said, “This prestigious recognition not only honors our institution's dedication but also reaffirms our position as leaders in the field of sustainable education and innovation. It serves as a testament to the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students who have continually pushed the boundaries of research and education in renewable energy. At University, we are immensely proud to receive this accolade, and it further motivates us to continue our journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

Distinguished personalities, including Anil Razdan, Former Secretary Power, GOI, Alok Kumar, IAS (Retd), Former Secretary, Power, GOI and Smt. Suman Chandra, IAS, Director, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), graced the occasion as Chief Guests, adding to the grandeur of the evening. Dr. V. Rajesh, the Dean of Planning & Development at KL Deemed to be University, accepted the award on behalf of the institution.

Dr. V. Rajesh expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are deeply honored to receive the Academia Excellence Award at the 12th Green Energy Summit. This accolade represents our dedication to promoting innovation and sustainability in the areas of renewable energy. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of research and education in this critical field. Our efforts were recognized based on various criteria related to energy efficiency and renewable energy fields."