KL Hyderabad Empowers Educators with Advanced Optimization Techniques in AI

Hyderabad: KL Hyderabad Campus of KL Deemed to be University successfully organized a three-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Advanced Optimization Techniques and its Applications, focusing on the dynamic field of AI and its wide-ranging applications. The program aimed to empower teachers and researchers with updated knowledge and skills in optimizing AI models, enabling them to leverage advanced optimization techniques, algorithms, and tools for improved performance and efficiency in various AI applications and implications



The three-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) offered a valuable opportunity for faculty members, researchers, and professionals from educational institutions and research organizations nationwide to expand their expertise in advanced optimization techniques and contribute to the field of AI. The program featured insightful sessions on Swarm Intelligence Techniques, highlighting how this AI approach optimizes issues through the collective behavior of self-organized systems. Progressive Paradigms for Optimization emphasized sustainable development, inclusive design, and collaborative approaches, while Optimization Applications in Machine Learning explored optimal solutions to complex problems. The sessions on Basics of Operation Research and its Applications provided valuable insights into the use of analytical tools for better decision-making in complex situations.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, stated, "In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is crucial to harness the transformative power of technology and stay at the forefront of innovation. AI applications revolutionize industries through automation, data analysis, and intelligent decision-making, resulting in enhanced productivity and efficiency. Given the swift advancement of AI technology, it is essential for academics and researchers to stay up to date with the most recent optimization methods. These sessions provide a special platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, enabling participants to enhance their skills and advance the use of AI in research and education. We believe that by equipping our educators with the latest knowledge and skills, we empower them to deliver contemporary education and remain at the forefront of advancements in their respective fields."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly important for the faculty of a university due to its ability to enhance and transform various aspects of the educational experience. One key benefit of AI is its potential to streamline administrative tasks, allowing faculty members to allocate more time and energy to teaching and research. AI-powered systems can automate routine administrative processes such as grading, scheduling, and managing student records, freeing up faculty members to focus on more meaningful and impactful academic endeavors.

Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal of KL Hyderabad, along with the Convener Dr. Arpita Gupta, Head of Department, Computer Science and Engineering and the faculty members actively participated in the session to stay updated with advanced optimization techniques and promote a culture of continuous learning in the Campus.