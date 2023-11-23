KL University hosts DIR-V VEGA Roadshow Hands-on Workshop

New Delhi: KL Deemed to be University hosted '2-Day DIR-V VEGA Nationwide Roadshow Hands-on Workshop.' This event was a joint effort of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) and Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) departments of the university, in partnership with the IEEE India Council and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Unfolding across 15 centers throughout India, the workshop marked a significant nationwide endeavor.

The virtual inaugural session of the workshop was honored by the presence of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) & Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. The session also featured distinguished industry experts and academic luminaries, who enriched the event with their insights.

This workshop served as an interactive platform, bringing together academic and industry leaders to discuss the latest technological advancements. The collaborative spirit and knowledge sharing observed during the workshop are poised to make a profound impact on the technological landscape of India.

The workshop aimed to offer participants an opportunity to delve into the intricacies of DIR-V VEGA, fostering practical learning and teamwork. It provided an engaging experience that bridged the gap between theory and practice in electronics and information technology, focusing on real-world scenarios and practical applications.

On this occasion, Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, remarked, “It was a great honor to be the regional host for the '2-Day DIR-V VEGA Nationwide Roadshow Hands-on Workshop,' organized by C-DAC, MeitY, and the IEEE India Council. This event provided a stimulating learning environment that merged abstract concepts with practical application. Through initiatives like this, we aimed to equip our participants and students with the skills necessary to excel in the ever-evolving fields of computer science, and electrical and electronics engineering.”

The convenors of the event, Dr. A. Pandian, HOD - EEE and Dr. Senthil Athithan, HOD - CSE along with other faculty members, university officials and staff ensured the smooth conduct of the event.