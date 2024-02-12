KLH Global Business School Empowers TSWRS through Faculty Development Program

Hyderabad: KLH Global Business School's CSR Club, 'Philantropros', organized an innovative Faculty Development Program for the dedicated educators of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College Girls (TSWRS/JC) in Chevella, Rangareddy District. This program, conducted recently, aimed to enhance the teaching skills and motivation of teachers, ultimately benefiting the students of TSWRS/JC. This program was thoughtfully designed to equip them with valuable insights and techniques to excel in their roles as mentors and guides. Distinguished speakers from KLH Global Business School shared their expertise in a series of engaging sessions.

Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President at KL Deemed to be University said “Through such faculty development programs, we are not just educating educators; we are igniting a spark that will resonate through generations of learners. These initiatives not only help advancing pedagogical excellence but also shaping a future where every student is empowered, inspired, and equipped to achieve their fullest potential. It’s our way of serving the community and fulfilling our social responsibility, by educating to uplift and empower.”

The club has a history of supporting the Kasturba Trust during festive seasons like Christmas and Sankranti. To escalate the activity to another level this FDP was conducted. Dr. Radha Krishna, Director of Academics at KLH Global Business School, along with the convenor of the program Dr. Subha Gora and other faculty members initiated and conducted the program with a captivating session on various topics and subjects. In the session titled "Conquering under the Art of Teaching," the Director not only motivated the teachers but also engaged with them on their daily life challenges, providing practical solutions to enhance their efficiency.

During the session on "Simple and Effective Pedagogies," the teachers were introduced to the 70-30 model and case study-based teaching methods, which are followed by KLH GBS to educate their students. The segment on "Maths of Calculating the Self" focused on self-awareness tools to help faculty assess their strengths and convert them into opportunities, decision making, and especially the feedback mechanism towards students. Session, "Amplifying Communication," was an activity-based insightful session highlighting the importance of effective communication in student learning.