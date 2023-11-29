KLH Hyderabad Hosts EPICS Project Expo, Ideathon to Showcase Ingenious Projects

Hyderabad: The EPICS Project Expo and Ideathon, supported by AIM (Atal Innovation Mission) from NITI Aayog, Government of India, was recently hosted at the KLH Hyderabad campus of KL Deemed to be University. This event showcased more than 120 innovative projects crafted by approximately 800 students. These projects were designed ingeniously to tackle real-world societal challenges as part of their social immersive internship under the EPICS initiative. Collaborating with Purdue University, USA, EPICS (Engineering Projects in Community Service) integrates engineering education with community service, allowing students to apply technical knowledge to real-world problems.

The projects spanned diverse fields, addressing pressing challenges and offering tangible solutions with potential societal impact. Notable innovations included the "Automated Water Quality Monitoring System," "Smart Traffic Management Solutions," "Renewable Energy Harvesting Devices," "Waste Management and Recycling Technologies," and "Healthcare Accessibility Tools." Each project reflected the students’ ability to identify community needs and provide practical, sustainable solutions.

This showcase underscores the program's effectiveness in instilling social responsibility, innovation, and problem-solving skills among students. The event not only served as a platform for students to present their work but also highlighted their critical thinking and creative abilities in addressing community needs. Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Hyderabad Campus, along with convenor Dr. M. Saidireddy and faculty members, ensured the smooth execution of the event.

Initiatives like EPICS exemplify KLH Hyderabad campus’ commitment to fostering an environment where students excel academically and socially, preparing them to emerge as future leaders and innovators. The university’s dedication lies not only in enhancing technical skills but also in nurturing students’ capacity to contribute positively to society."