KLH organises Orientation Programme for BBA & MBA 2023 Batches

Hyderabad: KLH Global Business School of KL Deemed to be University welcomed its BBA and MBA batches of 2023 with an illustrious orientation program held on August 31, 2023, at the KLH Global Business School, Kondapur Campus. The event aimed to acquaint the incoming students with the institution's values and academic offerings. The new students along with their parents visited to witness the transformative experience that would go beyond conventional education. It provided them a platform for meaningful interactions and understanding of the ethos and unique academic learning environment at the campus.

The program commenced with a ceremonial inauguration, marked by the lighting of the lamp and a soulful rendition of Saraswati Vandana, invoking the blessings of knowledge and wisdom. Distinguished dignitaries graced the stage, including the Chief Guest, Mr. Raju R L Kalidindi, Director and Head of India Operations at Salesforce.

Dr. G. Pardhasaradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor at KL Deemed to be University said "We are thrilled to have welcomed the dynamic undergraduate and post graduate management batches through our enlightening orientation program. The program marks the commencement of a new academic journey for them and encapsulates our institution's values, academic prowess, and commitment to holistic student development. We're poised to provide an education that transcends boundaries, nurturing innovation, and prepares students for success in a rapidly evolving national and global business landscape."

In his address, Raju R L Kalidindi emphasized the need for continuous learning and updating to stay abreast of the dynamics of the business world. He also discussed the critical role of adaptability and innovation in a globalized economy. Dr. Anupama Gadiraju, In-charge of KLH Global Business School, along with Dr. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Hyderabad campus, and other esteemed dignitaries, delivered insightful addresses and led an engaging campus tour, setting the stage for an enriching academic journey for new students.

“I am very excited to have joined this business school. With ambition in my heart and eyes set on the future, I want to attain great heights. I am confident that my learning in this business school will play a pivotal role in both my personal and professional growth,” said Adithya Vardhan, who got admitted in the MBA program. Speaking with immense satisfaction on getting his ward admitted in BBA program, one of the parents said, “I feel that my daughter is now in the right hands. I found the faculty and their dedication to academic excellence up to the mark and this gives me confidence that they will aptly nurture the required skills, qualities and knowledge which will pave the way for her successful career. I also extend my gratitude to my friends who recommended this institution, as I see it really to be one of the best Business schools.”