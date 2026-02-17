Language learning and development, and Storytelling Workshop for Teachers held

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Mahindra University has announced the launch of its Centre for Language Learning and Development (CLLD), a new academic hub aimed at strengthening linguistic competence, communication skills, and pedagogical innovation among students, educators, and researchers. The initiative is designed to equip learners with the language proficiency required for academic success, interdisciplinary collaboration, and global engagement.

The inauguration was accompanied by a two-day experiential workshop for teachers titled “Stories Worth Telling: An Experiential Workshop for Teachers,” highlighting the university’s emphasis on creative pedagogy and holistic learning approaches.

Speaking at the launch, Vice Chancellor Yajulu Medury noted that strong language capabilities are central to academic excellence, research impact, and leadership development. He stated that the Centre will support both students and faculty in communicating ideas effectively across academic and professional environments, aligning with the institution’s broader vision of nurturing professionals who engage with the world through scholarship and dialogue.

Highlighting the academic vision behind the initiative, Tabitha Chekuri, Head of the Centre for Language Learning and Development, said the Centre is founded on the belief that language learning lies at the heart of education and that teachers play a critical role in shaping how students think, question, and interact with knowledge. She emphasised that teacher development will remain a central pillar, promoting continuous reflection, collaboration, and innovation in classroom practices.

Over the coming months, the Centre plans to introduce several academic initiatives, including academic writing workshops for PhD scholars focused on research publication skills, faculty development programmes on assessment design and learning-outcome alignment, and a Certificate of Proficiency course aimed at strengthening students’ language and communication capabilities to support both academic achievement and career readiness.