Last date to register for NMMSS is Aug 8

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examination, Telangana, notified the public on Tuesday that the last date to register the application online for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is August 8.

According to the officials, all the heads of institutions are instructed to inform the students and complete the registrations within the scheduled time. “For further information, interested candidates can visit the official website, www.scholarships.gov.in/studentFAQs,” said a senior officer.

