LEAD sees 80% growth in students scoring above 90% in CBSE Class 10 board exam

The 2024 batch of Class 10 students of LEAD, India’s leading School Edtech, has achieved a significant milestone in their CBSE board exam results. This year, 161 LEAD students scored above 90%, compared to 90 students last year. LEAD offers a complete system to schools to ace board exams with detailed lesson plans, resources for teachers, practice tests and mock exams for students. Additionally, the LEAD app provides students with unlimited practice opportunities, further supporting their exam preparation.

In a notable achievement, Gainy Akshaya, Rachapudi Sri Charvi Mohana Niveditha, Lade Sarvesh Kumar, Mandha Sathwik and Reddygari Srija from St. Peter’s High School, Sangareddy, scored 98%, 97%, 96%, 95% and 95% respectively. Several LEAD students have scored a perfect 100 in subjects such as Mathematics, Social Science and Music.

Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group, said, "My heartiest congratulations to the 2024 LEAD cohort for their stellar performance in the CBSE Class 10 board exams! Their remarkable academic achievement underscores our belief that with the right school education, every student has the potential to excel, regardless of their location or background. At LEAD Group, we take immense pride in our students' successes and remain committed to driving holistic educational transformation, one school at a time.”

Gainy Akshaya, student of St. Peter’s High School, Sangareddy, said, “I am delighted about my performance in the CBSE Class 10 board examination. I am thankful to my school teachers and my parents, without whose unwavering support this achievement would not have been possible. The LEAD curriculum and teaching-learning methodology has helped me understand all subjects better, and apply this conceptual understanding effectively in my board exams.”

Mahender Joy, Principal of St. Peter’s High School, Sangareddy, said, “We are highly proud of Gainy Akshaya, Rachapudi Sri Charvi Mohana Niveditha, Lade Sarvesh Kumar, Mandha Sathwik and Reddygari Srija for their exceptional performance in the CBSE Class 10 boards. Their impressive results reflect their dedication and hard work, as well as the extensive academic support and guidance provided by LEAD. LEAD's rigorous Class 10 program, with its emphasis on thorough practice and timely remedials, has significantly enhanced students' conceptual understanding of subjects and helped them become more confident.”

LEAD Group is improving learning outcomes in schools across India, while building 21st-century skills and student readiness for future careers. LEAD's Integrated School Edtech System is already implemented in 9000 schools across 400+ towns and cities in India; reaches 5 million students; and empowers over 50,000 teachers. LEAD-powered schools offer an international standard of education and national-level exposure, promoting all-around growth and building confidence in students.

LEAD Group provides an advanced CBSE curriculum to schools across India, and offers state board programs in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and J&K. LEAD’s curriculum, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF), adheres to the latest guidelines prescribed by each board, ensuring a holistic education for every child, complete with future-ready skills such as Coding and Robotics.